Voter Turnout at Catalan Referendum Amounts to Over 50% - Local Authorities

The voter turnout at the referendum on Catalan independence from Spain has already exceeded 50 percent by the middle of the day, Catalan government's spokesman Jordi Turull said on Sunday.

"Over 50 percent of voters have cast their ballots at those polling stations, where police do not interfere," Turull said.

Catalonia is holding the independence vote this Sunday. The Spanish government called the referendum bill adopted by the Catalan parliament on September 6 illegal and challenged the legislation in the Constitutional Court, which resulted in the law's suspension making all the preparations for the referendum illegal.