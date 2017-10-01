Man Shot and Killed After Attacking People With Knife at Marseille Train Station

At least two people, including one woman, were reportedly killed by a man with a knife at Marseille train station. The attacker was shot and killed by French security services.

The attack took place near the Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles station, according to DNA media outlet.

According to the witnesses, law enforcement services cordoned off the area and evacuated people from the site.

🇫🇷 La Gare St Charles à #Marseille évacuée, des militaires ont abattu un homme armé d'un couteau. pic.twitter.com/nRJ2n8Bu4t — Camille (@CamilleChezElle) 1 октября 2017 г.

🔴2 personnes tuées à la gare de #Marseille-Saint-Charles par un individu armé d'un couteau criant "Allah Akbar". L’assaillant a été abattu. pic.twitter.com/j3D5lgKdUH — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) 1 октября 2017 г.

​The national police services ask people to avoid the area of the accident. The investigation is underway.

#Marseille Gare Saint Charles @PoliceNat13

Opération de Police en cours

Évitez le secteur — Police nationale 13 (@PoliceNat13) 1 октября 2017 г.

​The Reuters news agency reports, citing its police sources that the attacker cried out "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) before stabbing people.