Man Shot and Killed After Attacking People With Knife at Marseille Train Station

The attack took place near the Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles station, according to DNA media outlet.
According to the witnesses, law enforcement services cordoned off the area and evacuated people from the site.
🇫🇷 La Gare St Charles à #Marseille évacuée, des militaires ont abattu un homme armé d'un couteau. pic.twitter.com/nRJ2n8Bu4t— Camille (@CamilleChezElle) 1 октября 2017 г.
🔴2 personnes tuées à la gare de #Marseille-Saint-Charles par un individu armé d'un couteau criant "Allah Akbar". L’assaillant a été abattu. pic.twitter.com/j3D5lgKdUH— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) 1 октября 2017 г.
The national police services ask people to avoid the area of the accident. The investigation is underway.
#Marseille Gare Saint Charles @PoliceNat13— Police nationale 13 (@PoliceNat13) 1 октября 2017 г.
Opération de Police en cours
Évitez le secteur
The Reuters news agency reports, citing its police sources that the attacker cried out "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) before stabbing people.
