Catalan Gov't Says 337 People Injured in Clashes With Police

A total of 337 people have been injured in clashes with Spanish police during the independence referendum in Catalonia, Catalan government's spokesman Jordi Turull said Sunday.

"337 people have been injured by the Spanish state police violence. We ask them to file a complaint with Mossos," Turull told a press conference, as quoted in the local government's Twitter.

​The spokesman added that Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was to blame for the ongoing violence.

"The police interference responds to the 'Go get them' attitude. The person responsible is Mariano Rajoy," he said.

