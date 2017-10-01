At Least 11 Policemen Injured During Scuffle Amid Referendum in Catalonia

According to the Spanish Interior Ministry, at least 11 policemen were injured during a scuffle amid the independence referendum in Catalonia.

Total of nine Spanish policemen and two Civil Guard's officers were injured in clashes with supporters of the independence referendum in Catalonia, Spain's Interior Ministry said Sunday.

"As of now, nine policemen and two servicemen of Spain's Civil Guard received injuries while enforcing the decision of the [Constitutional] Court," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a number of polling stations opened across Catalonia. The Spanish government is considering the vote as illegal and taking measures aimed at foiling the referendum. According to media reports, police resorted to rubber bullets to disperse the protesters, who attempted to prevent police from shutting down the polling stations.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW.