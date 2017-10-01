Spain's Actions in Catalonia Push Country Into Authoritarianism - Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange calls for the protection of Catalonian residents' freedom of expression

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Madrid's violent actions in Catalonia aimed at preventing the referendum indicate a shift in Spain toward authoritarianism, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Sunday.

Amid violent clashes between police and local residents, the WikiLeaks founder called for protection of the freedom of expression.

It is hard to imagine Rajoy surviving the images of his heavy handed tactics in Barcelona today--short of moving Spain into populist authoritarianism. — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) 1 октября 2017 г.

Earlier in the day, a number of polling stations opened across Catalonia. The Spanish government considers the vote illegal and is taking measures aimed at foiling the referendum. According to media reports, police resorted to rubber bullets to disperse the protesters, who attempted to prevent police from shutting down the polling stations.