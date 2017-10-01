Catalonia's Government Demands Resignation of Spanish Representative in Region

The authorities of Catalonia demanded the immediate resignation of Enrico Millau, the Spanish government representative in the region, accusing him of repressive actions.

The statement was made by Jordi Turul, the official representative of the Catalan government at a press conference in Barcelona on Sunday.

"We can only demand his resignation, because he bears direct responsibility for state repressions [against Catalonia]," Turul said.

Catalan government spokesman Jordi Turull also asked for patience as “there are constant attacks on the computer system”. #CatalanReferendum — Fuad Alakbarov (@DrAlakbarov) 1 октября 2017 г.

​Catalan president Carles Puigdemont also condemned the actions of Spain, saying that the use of batons, rubber bullets, 'unjustifiable violence' during the referendum creates a terrible image of Spain.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW.