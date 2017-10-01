Spanish Police Seize Ballot Boxes in Catalan Referendum

Riot police clashed with voters outside a Barcelona voting station, where dozens of police used riot shields to push people back, a witness said. Would-be voters chanted "we are people of peace" and "we are not afraid".
Catalonia referendum: Riot police STORM polling stations as independence vote begins https://t.co/PYZENYBWs9 pic.twitter.com/fLMaQyvswJ— NEWS (@NEWSANTANDER) October 1, 2017
Half a dozen armored police vans and an ambulance stood ready nearby, the witness said.
Elsewhere in the northeastern region, some voting stations opened at 9 AM (0700 GMT) and people began to cast ballots. (Reporting by Sam Edwards; Editing by Adrian Croft).
