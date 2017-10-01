Register
01 October 2017
    Barcelona's local residents 'occupy' schools ahead of Catalan independence vote

    Barcelona's Local Residents 'Occupy' Schools Ahead of Catalan Independence Vote

    Europe
    Topic:
    Catalonia's Independence Referendum (27)
    Preparations for the independence referendum in the Catalonia region of Spain are underway. On the threshold of the vote, people are determined to go ahead with a referendum and try to safeguard the right to express their opinion as a part of peaceful democratic procedures.

    BARCELONA (Sputnik) — Activists and local residents have "occupied" a majority of schools in Barcelona, which tomorrow will be turned into polling stations for a disputed Catalan independence referendum, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    Locals use different festive activities, district fiestas and street festivals as a pretext to keep schools' doors open through the night until Sunday's morning, when at 9:00 a.m. local time (7:00 GMT) designated electoral administration arrives to open polling stations across the city.

    A pro-independence referendum campaign banner hangs in the birthplace of Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan town of Amer, Spain, September 30, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Juan Medina
    Catalan Vote: Police Remove Materials, 'Seal Off' Polling Stations
    At the school site of the Barcelona's Gracia district, local residents are getting ready to celebrate by preparing a huge social paella.

    According to a local resident and father, whose kids are attending the school in Garcia district, local police "mossas" have already visited the school, established the fact of a peaceful party and left.

    "People, who gathered here, are not only the supporters of the Catalan independence. In fact, some of us will vote against. We just want to cast our ballots somewhere peacefully, that is why we are here to keep this public place open," Jofre Mateu told Sputnik at Josep M Jujol Garcia school premises.

     

     

    He noted that the school premises were local parents who were planning on staying in the school for the whole night.

    "There are a lot of locals here, fathers and mothers, who take their kids to this school. We are organizing a weekend festival in school and plan to stay here through the night," he said.

    When asked about the referendum outcome, he said that he was pretty sure that Catalonia would vote overwhelmingly for its independence.

    Demonstrators wave European, Spanish and Catalan flags during a demonstration called by Sociedat Civil Catalana (Catalan Civil Society) to support the unity of Spain, at Catalonia square in Barcelona
    © AFP 2017/ JOSEP LAGO
    Catalan Public Organizations Call Upcoming Independence Vote Peaceful Revolution
    Jofre said that he did not expect any disorder or violence on Sunday noting that the people were occupying the public places from Friday in a peaceful and festive manner.

    Another local resident told Sputnik that she had not made her mind yet whether she would vote "Yes" or "No".

    "I don't know how I would vote tomorrow. I don't even know if they will let us to vote. Both governments have acted wrongly in this situation. Our governments should agree on something, negotiate a deal instead of putting all the responsibility on the Catalan people's shoulders and obliging them to act illegally and be subjected to fines," Maria said.

    When asked about a likely outcome of the referendum, she noted that it was hard to predict as the Catalan society was very polarized along the political lines. However, Maria noted that she expected "Yes" vote to win, explaining that those people, who wanted to stay united, would simply stay at home and would not vote.

    A woman gestures as others wave the estelada or Catalonia independence flags during a protest in Barcelona, Spain Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Catalonian Referendum: 'Losing Barcelona Could Be a Big Problem for Spain'
    On Sunday, Catalonia is expected to hold an independence referendum. The Spanish federal government has filed a complaint with the country's Constitutional Court over the Catalan government and parliament approving the law on the independence vote. The court has taken the complaint under review, outlawing the plebiscite.

    According to the latest poll, released by the National newspaper, if the Spanish government was to boycott the referendum, 83 percent of voters would vote for independence, with voter turnout reaching 62 percent. Therefore, the total number of voters who would say "yes" to independence would reach 2.7 million people, while the number of those who would vote against might amount to 527,000 people.

    Topic:
    Catalonia's Independence Referendum (27)

