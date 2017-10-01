25 Injured After French Stadium Barrier Collapses (VIDEO)

Safety barrier collapsed during the League 1 match between Amiens and Lille in France's Amiens injuring 25 fans, four of them seriously.

Local media reports that Lille fans were celebrating an opening goal in the 15th minute when the fence broke under their pressure. As a result 25 supporters were injured and four fans were taken to hospital with bad injuries.

Amiens vs Lille: Fans injured after stadium barrier collapses. #Amiens pic.twitter.com/KmplyMYwHQ — FRIHO HD (@FRIHO_HD) September 30, 2017

After the incident the football match was immediately stopped and eventually abandoned.

The fact that the stadium was being refurbished has nothing to do with the barrier collapse, according to French authorities. Moreover, before the game there were a security inspection of the venue.