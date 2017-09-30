Register
22:36 GMT +330 September 2017
Live
    Search
    An aerial view taken 15 June 1999 of the Pristina central post office which was destoyed by NATO bombing.

    Serbia to Investigate Consequences of 1999 NATO Bombing

    © AFP 2017/ RUSSELL BOYCE / REUTERS POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2295100

    The action group comprising of Serbian medical professionals, scientists and servicemen reportedly issued a request to the Serbian Ministry of Health and Ministry of Environmental Protection to conduct an investigation into consequences of 1999 NATO bombing, the meeting of the group members and ministers is scheduled for next week.

    BELGRADE (Sputnik) — According to the action group, state of health of the people leaving in the areas close to the bombing sites is rather bad due to the impact of radioactive contamination. In particular, Prof. Danica Grujicic, the head of the neurosurgery department of the Clinical Centre of Serbia, raised the issue of cancer, autoimmune diseases and infertility.

    "In the past the public has repeatedly pointed out that the land was contaminated in the places where the war crime [bombins with the use of radioactive substances] took place, and we are fully supporting the public in their efforts so that every case of radioactive contamination was released, and we will take part in creating a relevant commission," Minister of Environmental Protection Goran Trivan said, as quoted by the Radio Television of Serbia broadcaster.

    The broadcaster noted that following the bombings the radioactive contamination had been found in the areas near Serbian towns of Bujanovac, Presevo and Vranje in the country's south, next to the border with Kosovo.

    Flames from an explosion light up the Belgrade skyline near a power station after NATO cruise missiles and warplanes attacked Yugoslavia late Wednesday, March 24, 1999
    © AP Photo/ Dimitri Messinis
    30 August 1995: NATO's War on Bosnian Serbs 'Operation Deliberate Force' Begins

    The investigation is expected to involve medical professionals in different fields, such as radiologists, epidemiologists and toxicologists, who will examine the land, water and air, as well as food products. Then the relevant coordinating body will reportedly conduct an economic and legal investigation. According to the broadcaster, the collected materials would serve as a basis for filing a lawsuit against 19 NATO members who took part in the offensive.

    The Kosovo War between the ethnically Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and the forces of Yugoslavia, consisting of Serbia and Montenegro in 1998-1999, ended after the UN-backed international intervention following NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia's troops.

    The NATO strikes continued from March 24 to June 10, 1999. The exact number of victims is unknown. The Serbian authorities claim that the bombings claimed livers of nearly 2,500 people, including 89 children, while 12,500 people were injured. According to various estimates, the material damage amounted to $30-100 million. The military operation was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council, based upon the Western countries' claims that Yugoslavia's forces were carrying out ethnic cleansing in Kosovo.

    Tags:
    bombing, Kosovo War, NATO, Kosovo, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok