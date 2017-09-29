Protesters Clash With Police at Rally Against G7 Ministerial Meeting in Turin

Those protesting against the labor and employment ministers' meeting of the G7 states, ongoing in the Italian city of Turin, reportedly engaged in clashes with the police and took over the local university building.

ROME (Sputnik) — The group of demonstrators included students as well anarchists and anti-globalists, according to La Repubblica newspaper, showing that the protesters were shouting the slogans "We will take back our city" and "We are the giants, and you are the seven dwarfs."

The protesters reportedly tried to break through the police cordon to reach the hotel where the G7 ministerial meeting is underway, however, police responded by beating the demonstrators with batons.

The newspaper reported that two people had been detained while several others had been injured as a result of the scuffles.

​As a sign of protest against the workers’ exploitation, the activists reportedly blocked the access to one of the local supermarkets. Also, the retail outlets in central Turin closed subsequently, according to reports.

​The clashes have led to unrest with the protesters flipping trash bins and throwing eggs on the building of the General Confederation of Italian Industry, the media outlet said. The demonstrators subsequently reached the Turin University campus and took it over, declaring the building the headquarters of the future protests, planned for Friday night, according to the newspaper.

The meeting of labor ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, is being held on Friday and Sunday as part of the 2017 Italian presidency of the G7.