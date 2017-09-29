Register
20:49 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Court

    Ukrainian Court Sentences Two Journalists to Nine Years in Prison

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 16313

    A Ukrainian court charged two journalists with the alleged creation of a terrorist group and separatism, sentences them to nine years in prison.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — A court in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region sentenced two journalists, who had been previously detained on charges of separatism, to nine years in prison, local media reported.

    The Andrushovsky court of the Zhytomyr region found journalists Dmitry Vasilets and Evgeny Timonin guilty, both were given nine years in prison, including the time already spent by them in the pre-trial detention facility, where Vasilets and Timonin have been since 2015, the Strana.ua website reported.

    According to the publication, the verdict was read out in the absence of the defendants. Vasilets was forced out of the courtroom by order of the judge — the defendant began to criticize the court for the decision, and Timonin left the room by his own will.

    Journalists Dmitry Vasilets and Evgeny Timonin have been detained on charges of separatism, in particular, over the creation of the Novorossiya TV channel, the newspaper added.

    Their lawyer, Svetlana Novitskaya, told Sputnik that Vasilets and Timonin had been found guilty of "creating a terrorist group or terrorist organization." In addition, Timonin was also found guilty of "public calls for the commission of a terrorist act" and "stirring up ethnic hatred."

    The lawyer believes that the decision is wrong, as no evidence of guilt was presented. She intends to challenge the verdict. "Of course, we will appeal the verdict. We are now writing complaints to the Office of the UN Commissioner for Human Rights, to the OSCE — they were following this case. We will now write to all media outlets, to Amnesty International, to all human rights organizations, international organizations," the lawyer said, adding that she plans to file an appeal within a week.

    In early August, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the OSCE and the Council of Europe member states, as well as international organizations, to condemn Kiev's policy against the media. There are already dozens of cases of harassment of journalists in Ukraine, in particular, a criminal case against journalist Vasily Muravitsky accused of high treason, as well as persecution of the Strana.ua editor Igor Guzhva was arrested in Kiev on June 22 over blackmailing charges. Guzhva considers the case against him a planned provocation.

    Kiev has also been repeatedly restricting the work of the Russian media in the country, including regularly denying Russian journalists entry to Ukraine. In March 2015, Kiev suspended the accreditation of 115 Russian media outlets to state authorities in Ukraine. Broadcasting of major Russian TV channels is prohibited in Ukraine as well. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the ban of Russian TV channels was an attack on media freedom and called on the OSCE, the EU and the US to react toughly to this ban, as well as to deportation of Russian journalists from Ukraine, saying that double standards in this area practiced by the West are unacceptable.

    Tags:
    sentence, journalists, media, journalism, Evgeny Timonin, Dmitry Vasilets, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    Making the World a Safer Place
    Guardian of the World
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok