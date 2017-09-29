Vote for Porn! Website Gaffe Catches UKIP Red-Handed

Politics can often be a messy business at the best of times - now UKIP has taken it to a completely new level by inadvertently advertising a porn site.

With the political party conference season now in full flow, UKIP members attending the annual gathering in Torquay could not fail to be other than impressed by the giant poster on display at the venue.

Proudly announcing its new slogan "Say No, Believe in Britain' the poster also features the domain name saynotoeu.com.

For all the talk of demise, Ukip can still fill a fair-sized hall. And this is their slogan for this year.

Party activists clicking on this, however, expecting to be inspired by UKIP news, views and material are in for a bigger shock than British prime minister Theresa May got on 2017 general election night.

By simply clicking on the domain name, members are then greeted by information that has got absolutely nothing to do with Europe or its politics.

Instead they will be informed about Emotional Intelligence Services which on closer inspection actually invites people to download YouPorn!

The political blunder appears to have been spotted by @Christhebarker, who quickly tweeted the gaffe to Guardian journalist Martin Belam as well as the UKIP party as well.

And then if you look closer…

​Indeed it would appear the entire website is riddled with links to the same porn site using various other porn site names.

A UKIP spokesperson was not available for comment.