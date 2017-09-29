Register
19:18 GMT +329 September 2017
    Nigel Farage, the outgoing leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), reacts during the party's annual conference in Bournemouth, Britain, September 16, 2016.

    Vote for Porn! Website Gaffe Catches UKIP Red-Handed

    Politics can often be a messy business at the best of times - now UKIP has taken it to a completely new level by inadvertently advertising a porn site.

    As most people know politics can either be a dull or even dirty affair — but the UK Independence Party (UKIP) has broken new ground by accidently advertising a porn site.

    With the political party conference season now in full flow, UKIP members attending the annual gathering in Torquay could not fail to be other than impressed by the giant poster on display at the venue.

    Proudly announcing its new slogan "Say No, Believe in Britain' the poster also features the domain name saynotoeu.com.

    By simply clicking on the domain name, members are then greeted by information that has got absolutely nothing to do with Europe or its politics.

    Nigel Farage, former leader of UKIP and anti-EU campaigner stands outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain March 29, 2017.
    Nigel Farage, former leader of UKIP and anti-EU campaigner stands outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain March 29, 2017.

    Instead they will be informed about Emotional Intelligence Services which on closer inspection actually invites people to download YouPorn!

     

    The political blunder appears to have been spotted by @Christhebarker, who quickly tweeted the gaffe to Guardian journalist Martin Belam as well as the UKIP party as well.

    ​Indeed it would appear the entire website is riddled with links to the same porn site using various other porn site names.

    A UKIP spokesperson was not available for comment.

