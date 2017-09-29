Register
19:18 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Lucky day

    Luck of the Irish? EU Parl't Wants Northern Ireland to Remain in Single Market

    CC BY 2.0 / FromSandToGlass / Lucky day
    Europe
    Get short URL
    221940

    The European Parliament is to vote on controversial plans to allow Northern Ireland to remain in the EU single market and customs union after Brexit. An economics expert told Sputnik what it would take to realize the plan that has already received criticism.

    Northern Ireland should be allowed to remain in the European single market and customs union after Britain finally leaves the EU under a controversial proposal to be voted on by the European Parliament.

    FILE - This is a June 15, 2016 file photo of of traffic crossing the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal Ireland
    © AP Photo/ Brian Lawless/PA
    London's Uncertainty on Brexit is 'Destabilizing Irish Border Issue'
    The plan would allow the continuation of free uninterupted movement in Ireland with customs checks taking place at ports along the Irish sea for visitors traveling between Britain and Northern Ireland.

    Both the European Commission and European Parliament insist such custom checks are also necessary to protect the integrity of the EU's borders and plug a "gaping hole."

    The plan could work, according to Steve Keen, economics professor at Kingston University in London, although it would involve a great deal of commitment.

    "It could work. There would be no hard border in Ireland, as now. It would take a vote of the Northern Ireland Assembly, and they would not have the authority. So, the UK government would have to agree to it," Professor Keen told Sputnik.

    Professor Keen believes the legal side of things could be handled with a "where UK and EU laws clash, the UK law shall apply."

    "The UK pound could remain the currency. You could even have a dual currency arrangement. Scotland might ask for it, but there the issue is reversed. Scotland, Wales as EU members would impose hard borders where none exist at present," Professor Keen said.

    He believes the real issues would come for the EU.

    "I don't think it has a non-state as a member right now, so they'd need to define a new legal status. But they've done similar things for countries wishing to join before."

    Criticism

    Critics of the proposal have, however, accused Brussels of attempting to abduct Northern Ireland in a deliberate move to break-up the UK.

    Tom Brake, the Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman, said the proposal attempts to destroy the sovereignty that beats at the heart of Brexit.

    "To have one nation of the UK in the single market and the other three nations outside it would be a complication built upon a fiasco that could lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom," he said.

    The plan has triggered some condemning reactions on social media. 

    Recognize, Respect and Reject

    The British government has been quick to reject the European Parliament proposal.

    "We recognize and respect the vital role the European Parliament will play in the this process. However this is a draft document and was issued before negotiations this week were completed. Therefore it does not take into account the further progress made this week. We and the EU have committed to protecting the Belfast Agreement and the Common Travel Area and agree that we will not accept any physical infrastructure at the border," a spokesperson said.

    "We recognize that the solutions to the unique circumstances in Northern Ireland must respect the integrity of the EU single market and customs union. But they must also respect the integrity of the United Kingdom," crucially, the spokesperson added.

    The 'Irish Question' still remains a major stumbling block, however, having been already discussed during the Brexit negotiations.

    While negotiators on both sides are keen to ensure there are no "hard" physical barriers between the north and south the EU is insisting on custom checks at seaports.

    Michel Barnier, the EU chief negotiator, has also indicated that until the "serious" Irish Question is resolved, he will not proceed to discuss other key Brexit issues namely the UK's trading arrangements after it leaves.

    The dilemma facing British prime minister Theresa May is further complicated by the fact her fragile government is propped up by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), who are against any deal that would see Northern Ireland split from the UK.

    Related:

    Brexit Negotiations Three Months On: No Progress, No Resolution, No Deal
    London's Uncertainty on Brexit is 'Destabilizing Irish Border Issue'
    Brexit: Northern Ireland 'Could Get Hard Border by Default' Despite Pro-EU Vote
    Tags:
    Irish Question, Brexit talks, EU single market, customs union, free movement, Brexit, EU membership, border, UK Government, European Commission, European Parliament, European Union, Europe, Britain, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok