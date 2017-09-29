Trade Between This European Country and Russia Set to Reach 'Pre-Crisis Level'

Serbian exports to Russia have increased by over 25% over the last seven months, Dejan Delic, director of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce in Russia, said, adding that trade relations between the two countries continue to develop.
"I think we should continue to increase our supplies, given the fact that our products have their own buyer, they are in demand and are of high quality," the economic expert said in an interview with Sputnik Serbia.
In his opinion, trade turnover between the two countries might "gradually reach a pre-crisis level." Record exports were registered in 2013, when Serbia supplied goods worth $1.62 billion to Russia.
Despite severe pressure from the EU, Serbia has refused to join in the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by other European countries, and thus has not been affected by Moscow's countermeasures.
Russia is Serbia's third most important trading partner. Exports primarily include fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat (exports of which grew by 186% in 2017), beverages and hosiery.
