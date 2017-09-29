EU Leaders Agree to Reform Bloc: Specific Plans and Projects to Follow – Macron

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, in the coming weeks, European Council will announce the specific plans and projects that will be implemented by the European Union.

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Leaders of the EU member states agreed on the need to reform the bloc and to use the new methods for its further development, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Late on Thursday, leaders of the EU member states held an informal dinner in the Estonian capital of Tallinn discussing the future of the bloc.

"Yesterday's discussions as well as bilateral talks, which we conducted, were productive and show the collective understanding of the need for a breakthrough in Europe, the use of new methods … Today we are sure that Europe must develop faster and more intensively in order to boost sovereignty, unity and democracy. I can say there is a consensus on [the need] to move forward," Macron said on the doorstep of the Digital Summit in Tallinn.

The French leader added that in the coming weeks European Council President Donald Tusk would announce the specific plans and projects that would be implemented by the European Union.

On Tuesday, Macron held a speech at the Sorbonne University in Paris saying that the European countries could not cope with the modern challenges alone. From his point of view, the issues of migration, security and defense, economic development, fight against climate change and development of digital technologies should be solved by European countries together.