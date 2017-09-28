'Sense of Injustice Drives Independence Movements' Across the World

As the upcoming Catalonian referendum is set for October 1, 2017, Scottish independence supporters are watching with great interest as the Catalans seek to decide their own future against the will of the Spanish government. Radio Sputnik spoke to Scottish campaigner about what feeds independence movements around the world.

The former Scottish Socialist party leader and organizer of the “Hope Over Fear” campaign for the Scottish independence, Tommy Sheridan, told Sputnik Radio that in 2014 Scotland had a referendum aimed at getting rid of “Westminster’s shackles.”

“The need for an independent Scotland is as deep as it was three years ago,” Sheridan said.

He said that in his point of view Scotland has a clear, unadulterated mandate for a second referendum; however he still doesn’t know the date as to when it will take place.

Although he believes that this referendum will also be unique because it will be the time that Scotland will have the power to decide its future on its own.

“Questions like currency, like the European Union membership and the future of the monarchy will all be decided by Scottish voters because monarchies ruin societies and in Scotland people will be sovereign,” Sheridan said.

© AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti Catalan Law Enforcement Agencies Ordered to Seize Referendum Ballot Boxes

The former party leader also spoke about the upcoming Catalonian referendum and gave his advice to Catalans campaigning for self-determination.

“I want to first of all express complete and utter solidarity to the people of Catalonia,” he said.

His advice to the people of Catalan was, “Don’t be cowards and do not stand down. Better to die on your feet than to live forever on your knees.”

Talking about what drives such movements, the former leader said that it all comes down to a sense of injustice, inequality and poverty.

“It is also due to this deep-rooted desire for independence and freedom,” Sheridan said.

The Spanish government has outlawed the Catalan authorities' initiative to hold an independence vote on Sunday. But despite the strong opposition from Madrid, the local leadership is determined to conduct the referendum.