Register
20:33 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    People hold Catalan separatist flags known as Esteladas during a gathering to mark the Catalonia day Diada in central Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2016.

    'Sense of Injustice Drives Independence Movements' Across the World

    © REUTERS/ Albert Gea
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 15331

    As the upcoming Catalonian referendum is set for October 1, 2017, Scottish independence supporters are watching with great interest as the Catalans seek to decide their own future against the will of the Spanish government. Radio Sputnik spoke to Scottish campaigner about what feeds independence movements around the world.

    The former Scottish Socialist party leader and organizer of the “Hope Over Fear” campaign for the Scottish independence, Tommy Sheridan, told Sputnik Radio that in 2014 Scotland had a referendum aimed at getting rid of “Westminster’s shackles.”

    “The need for an independent Scotland is as deep as it was three years ago,” Sheridan said.

    He said that in his point of view Scotland has a clear, unadulterated mandate for a second referendum; however he still doesn’t know the date as to when it will take place.

    Although he believes that this referendum will also be unique because it will be the time that Scotland will have the power to decide its future on its own.

    “Questions like currency, like the European Union membership and the future of the monarchy will all be decided by Scottish voters because monarchies ruin societies and in Scotland people will be sovereign,” Sheridan said.

    People wave pro independence flags next to ballot boxes during a protest organised by the National Assembly for Catalonia, to support the call for referendum in Barcelona, Spain
    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Catalan Law Enforcement Agencies Ordered to Seize Referendum Ballot Boxes
    The former party leader also spoke about the upcoming Catalonian referendum and gave his advice to Catalans campaigning for self-determination.

    “I want to first of all express complete and utter solidarity to the people of Catalonia,” he said.

    His advice to the people of Catalan was, “Don’t be cowards and do not stand down. Better to die on your feet than to live forever on your knees.”

    Talking about what drives such movements, the former leader said that it all comes down to a sense of injustice, inequality and poverty.

    “It is also due to this deep-rooted desire for independence and freedom,” Sheridan said.

    The Spanish government has outlawed the Catalan authorities' initiative to hold an independence vote on Sunday. But despite the strong opposition from Madrid, the local leadership is determined to conduct the referendum.

    Related:

    Catalan Independence Referendum Website Shut Down by Barcelona Court's Order
    Catalan Independence Movement is About 'Common Sense, Not Nationalism'
    Catalan Independence Vote Website Visited Over 700,000 Times Despite Block
    Monday Barcelona Rally for Catalan Independence to Draw Hundreds of Thousands
    Spain Moves to Block Catalan Independence Referendum
    Tags:
    ballots, freedom, justice, independence, referendum, interview, European Union, Scotland, Catalonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok