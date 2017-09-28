Register
    Car Chomping Donkey Leaves Luxury Convertible Owner With Huge Repair Bill

    The owner of a donkey that chewed up a US$365,000 luxury sports car thinking it was a giant carrot has been ordered to pay for the damage.

    A donkey began eating an expensive super-car after mistaking it for a huge carrot, resulting in the owners being left to fork out for the damage.

    The German donkey, called Vitus, decided to snack on the bright-orange McLaren convertible reportedly worth US$365,000 after the car owner parked it next to his paddock in Vogelsberg, a district in Hesse state.

    The hungry donkey began chomping on the back of the vehicle owned by Markus Zahn causing more than US$7,000 damage to the bodywork. 

    Police later suggested they thought the ass had simply become confused by the color.

    Mr. Zahn went to court and took out a civil damage to force the owners to pay for the damage caused last September, 2016.

    The owners argued Vitus may not have been the culprit and the car owner should not have parked his car next to his paddock anyway.

    Now the state court in Giessen has ruled they must reimburse the McLaren sports car owner for the costs incurred in repairing the damage to rear of the vehicle.

    The case has attracted widespread media coverage in Germany in the lead-up to the ruling made on Thursday, September 28.

