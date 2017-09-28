Register
19:02 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    David Aguilar, left, and Aleix Sarri from Catalonia, who are visiting Scotland to support the Scottish independence referendum, gesture and hold up a placard supporting a Yes vote at passing motorists in Edinburgh, Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014

    Scotland May Hold Second Independence Vote Within Five Years – Think Tank

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11 0 0

    The UK steps on handling Brexit process might become crucial and lead to the second Scottish independence referendum as voters 'feel resentful'.

    LONDON (Sputnik) — The consequences of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union may result in holding of the second Scottish independence referendum in less than five years, the director of the left-leaning Scottish think tank Common Weal told Sputnik.

    "We do think there will be a second independence referendum in not more than ten years and possibly in less than five. How the UK handles the Brexit process will be crucial in how that all plays out, but what we're seeing in our research is that people who voted to remain in the UK in 2014 feel resentful of a situation that now makes no sense to them…. That's absolutely going to have a serious impact on the chances of another independence referendum and how people will vote in that referendum," Robin McAlpine said.

    In summer 2016, the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) lost 21 seats in general elections that resulted in a Conservative surge in the Scottish parliament and cast doubt on the SNP's initially ambitious plans to hold a referendum on independence between 2018 and 2019.

    Kurdish people celebrate to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq September 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
    From Scotland to Catalonia to Iraqi Kurdistan, Separatism Is in Vogue

    However, McAlpine expressed disagreement with Adam Tomkins, Scottish Shadow Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, Communities, Social Security and Equalities, and a Conservative parliamentarian, who said on September 20 that another independence vote would not happen in a lifetime of the Scottish nationalists.

    "Adam [Tomkins] says independence is over – just like [UK Prime Minister] Theresa May said she was strong and stable, but even I must admit a surprise in our findings so far. Strong Remain voters who were No voters [to Scottish independence] in 2014 are saying they don't think there should be a re-run of the Brexit vote, but they do want to keep open the option of a second independence referendum in Scotland if Brexit goes badly, or even if they then think Scotland is a better bet on its own," the official explained.

    The think tank director also called on the UK authorities to "concretize" the Brexit process and consequences to the Scottish public.

    "People are absolutely sick of referendums here, but the way Brexit is being handled is definitely going to have an impact on how people are, currently and in future, going to be looking at independence," McAlpine pointed out.

    Scotland has experienced pronounced political turbulence over the recent years, having narrowly voted to remain part of the United Kingdom in 2014 and overwhelmingly supporting membership of the European Union at the Brexit referendum two years later.

    Tags:
    independence referendum, Brexit, Scottish National Party, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok