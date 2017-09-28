Belarus Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine Ambassador Over Airspace Violation

Belarus summons Ukrainian Ambassador over violations of the country's airspace and requested official explanations from the Ukrainian side.

MINSK (Sputnik) — The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Igor Kizim and handed him a note over country’s plane having violated Belarusian airspace, the ministry’s press service said in a statement Thursday.

"Head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Minsk was handed a note in connection with the violation of Belarus’ airspace by Ukraine's DA-42 aircraft, which took place on September 25, 2017," the statement reads.

Minsk also noted the inadmissibility of violations of the state border and requested official explanations from the Ukrainian side.

The Belarusian side also expressed hope that Ukraine would undertake measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.