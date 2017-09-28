Register
16:00 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Football

    Own Goal? North Korea Bans Soccer Starlet Han Kwang-Song From Italian TV Show

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 17940

    His explosive footballing exploits have earned him rave reviews across Italy and elsewhere in Europe - but Han Kwang-song has been banned from talking about them on television by his native homeland North Korea.

    Italian television has been anxious to learn more about soccer star Han Kwang-song over his amazing displays since arriving in the country — only to be shown the red card by government leaders from his homeland North Korea.

    The teenage soccer sensation has scored five goals in six Serie B league games this season and had been lined up to appear on RAI's "La Domenica Sportiva" program — only to lock himself in his hotel bedroom after receiving a telephone call from a government official in the North Korea's capital Pyongyang.

    Han who made history by becoming the first North Korean to score in Italy's top-flight league, Serie A, earlier this year, had traveled to Milan where the program is recorded on Sunday, September 24, when he received the call.

    Massimiliano Santopadre, president of Perugia football club in Umbria, has now revealed the circumstances surrounding the 19-year-old's non-appearance.

    "A call from a not very clear ministry figure arrived and it blocked everything," he said, after appearing on the show with an empty seat next to him.

    "Negotiating, like on the transfer market, was impossible, also because Pyongyang want to talk only and exclusively with Han. The situation with their government has become even more rigid and their footballers have been prohibited from appearing on television, otherwise they would have repatriated him. Han is scared," the soccer boss added.

    Santopadre told viewers that the player was "locked in his room — he's only 19 and didn't feel up to appearing [on TV]" without revealing the real reason for his absence until a few days later.

    Ironically, the club had organized everything in advance to try and avoid any surprises, including traveling to Milan by car instead of plane or rail.

    Han, as everybody calls him, had even preemptively read the questions that he was going to be asked in front of the television cameras — his move to Italy, playing for Perugia and Cagliari in Sardinia before that.

    There was nothing compromising about politics or his life in the North Korean capital city before moving to Europe. Indeed, his leader Kim Jong-un appeared on television around the same time, announcing, "We will kill American fighters."

    The teenager has enjoyed a meteoric rise in football, having helped his country win the Under 16 Asia Championship before appearing at the Under 17 World Cup where his goal-scoring skills quickly caught the eye of European soccer scouts.

    He was invited by Cagliari in Sardinia where he impressed during his trial period and signed for their youth side only to be quickly promoted to the top team. 

    Despite playing against some of the world's leading soccer superstars, Han managed to score in his debut match. He has since moved to Perugia where his scoring feats have not gone unnoticed by many of Europe's elite clubs, with many predicting a big-money transfer may be in the offing.

    Related:

    Dreams Do Come True: US Soccer Team Signs 5-Year-Old Goalie (VIDEO)
    Soccer Star Rooney Pleads Guilty to Drunk Driving, Loses License for Two Years
    'I'm a Bundesliga Referee Not Because I'm a Woman': German Makes Soccer History
    Soccer Players' Union Asks EU Commission to Investigate Transfer of Neymar
    Tags:
    football player, TV show, television, sports, interviews, ban, soccer, football, Perugia Calcio, Han Kwang-song, North Korea, Perugia, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok