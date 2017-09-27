Register
00:50 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2017.

    Merkel Praises the ‘European Passion’ in Macron’s EU Speech, Calls for Discourse

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    28721

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech on Thursday that urged the EU to collaborate on issues including defense, immigration and tax and social policy.

    According to Merkel's spokesperson Steffen Seibert, she embraced the "European passion" in Macron's view that the EU needs reform, adding that his speech contained "a lot of material" for dialogue. 

    Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts during a news conference at the CDU party headquarters, a day after the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany September 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Merkel's Refugee Folly Fuels Historic Gains for Right-Wing Nationalism in German Elections

    "This discussion is necessary and sensible," Seibert said in a news conference, explaining that EU leaders would have a chance to exchange views at a meeting in Estonia on Thursday, France 24 reported.

    However, according to Seibert, it is "too early for a detailed assessment" of Macron's call for increased cooperation between EU nations.

    The French leader proposed a post-Brexit makeover that includes fortifying the 19-member eurozone with a finance minister and a "strong" budget.

    Macron said that Europe needs its own budget to "finance joint investments and assure stability when confronted by economic shocks… A strong budget can only go hand in hand with strong political leadership by a common minister and a strong parliamentary supervision at the European level."

    He also called for a European "rapid reaction force," a military or police unit designed to respond to emergencies, to work with national armies. 

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron prepare to address the media at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, June 23, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Olivier Matthys
    France's Macron Seeks EU Joint Armed Forces

    Macron's propositions were met with ambivalence from Germany's pro-business Free Democrats as well as the Greens, potential partners in the bloc government Merkel will institute after her center-right Christian Democratic Union(CDU)/Christian Social Union (CSU) party won the September 24 election.

    According to Eckhardt Rehberg, the top CDU member on the party's budget committee, "The problem in Europe is not a lack of money."

    Rehberg drew attention to the already established initiatives to increase investment, including the eurozone bailout fund and the European Investment Bank.

    According to Rehberg, it is more productive to determine how existing funds can be better used so that countries can execute their own reforms to increase their competitiveness and improve their budgets.

    "The taxpayers of other countries cannot relieve them of this duty," Rehberg told Reuters.

    Related:

    Macron's France 'Returning' to Mid-East While Trump Could Be 'Isolated'
    French Truck Drivers Blocking Highways to Protest Macron's Labor Reform
    French Labor Reform Protests May Escalate, Turn Into Acute Issue for Macron
    Merkel's 'Jamaica' Future: AfD Rushes Into Parliament 'Ruining All the Game'
    Merkel's CDU/CSU Wins Bundestag Elections, SPD Comes Second
    Tags:
    united Europe, Brexit, speech, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, European Union, France, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok