Register
15:44 GMT +327 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Red card

    'It Slipped Out': German Football Coach Suspended After Nazi Outburst

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 136 0 0

    A German lower-league football club is embroiled in scandal after its manager used a Nazi greeting; he has since apologized.

    The manager of Hamburg-based club FC Teutonia 05, Bert Ehm, was taking part in a press conference after his side's 1:2 defeat at TuS Dassendorf on Friday when he uttered "Sieg Heil", to the evident shock of those present.

    The club, which plays in the Oberliga Hamburg, Germany's fifth league, has issued an apology for the coach's outburst and suspended Ehm with immediate effect.

    "The board of FC Teutonia 05, its players, coaches and supervisors, the whole team and its sponsors sharply distance themselves from racism, fascism and nationalist thoughts in words and images," the club's chairman Diddo Ramm stated on Tuesday.

    Ehm, 70, is a well-known coach with a long and successful career in the Hamburg leagues. He apologized for using the phrase and sought to distance himself from Nazi ideology.

    St Jacob's church in Herxheim, Rhineland-Palatinate
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Immanuel Giel / Herxheim am Berg 05.JPG
    For Whom the Hitler Bell Rings: German Town Defies Campaign to Silence 80-Year-Old Chimes
    "I would like to apologize for this sentence, which slipped out. I am an impulsive person, who sometimes says things which I shouldn't. I am sorry."

    "I am not a supporter of National Socialism at all. I am friends with people from other countries," Ehm said, Bild reported.

    During the Third Reich, "Sieg Heil" was a common greeting used to accompany the Nazi salute, along with "Heil Hitler" or "Heil Fuehrer."

    After 1945, the German constitution outlawed the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations, legislation which is particularly applied to far-right groups. The use of the swastika, Hitler salute and other related gestures, slogans or emblems is punishable with a fine or up to three years in prison. 

    Related:

    Nazi Knickers: Hitler’s Underwear Sells For $6,700 at US Auction
    Nazi Nukes: Man Finds Radioactive Evidence of Possible Nazi Atom Bomb
    Swedes Disturbed by 'Neo-Nazi' March Near Synagogue on Jewish Holiday
    Scottish Court Tries Man Who Taught Nazi Salute to a Dog, Posted Clip on YouTube
    Tags:
    greeting, Nazi, Third Reich, Germany, Hamburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Fetch
    Not Walking-the-Talk
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok