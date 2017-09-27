All Aboard the Love Boat: Steamy Couples-Only Cruise Sets Sail From Venice

A cruise ship with a difference has departed Venice, promising its swinging sailors a clothing-optional break with stops at the Adriatic's most popular resorts.

It's the cruise spouse-swapping enthusiasts have been waiting for: a steamy couples-only voyage on the Adriatic Sea.

The cruise set off from Venice on Tuesday and will take in some popular Adriatic resorts in Croatia and Slovenia before returning to Venice on October 3.

Amorous holidaymakers are promised an "exotic route" giving them "the opportunity to live a high-end, sensual yet spicy experience."

Aboard the 181-meter Azamara Quest liner, they can lose their inhibitions in clothing-optional areas, adult playrooms and provocative theme nights.

“Desire Venice Cruise” will set sail along the Adriatic Sea from Sept 26th to Oct 3rd, departing at Venice, Italy.https://t.co/i7UkPLNx1J pic.twitter.com/hzBUi5VTYK — Best Travel Deals (@bestontraveldls) 28 августа 2017 г.

​A week of frolics on the Desire Venice Cruise costs between $3,500 and $11,400 dollars per person. The trip was organized by Desire Resorts, which operates several adult vacation destinations in Mexico.

The Adriatic Sea has become a popular destination for adult cruise liners. The US-based "Swingers Date Club" has organized several cruises for swingers in the region. It has also launched a popular skiing event for swingers in Obertauern, Austria.