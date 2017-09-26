Register
20:01 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Old couple

    Smile Even Though Your Arm Is Aching, Study Says It Will Boost Your Flu Jab

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8501

    Having the good fortune to smile when somebody is sticking a needle into you is near impossible - yet it could be just the thing to help older people avoid the flu.

    Being of a happy disposition when receiving their annual flu vaccine may actually help elderly people respond quicker to the injection than being all grumpy, new findings suggest.

    Researchers now believe the outward mood and sunny outlook of pensioners receiving the vaccination could play a major part in providing greater protection against illness.

    Flu
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'Achoo' Prepared? Flu Bug Hits Oz, Europe and US May Be Next

    Scientists who have been studying ways of providing better resistance discovered a smile may afford better protection in allowing the vaccine to operate quicker through older people.

    "Vaccinations are an incredibly effective way of reducing the likelihood of catching infectious diseases. But their Achilles heel is that their ability to protect against disease is affected by how well an individual's immune system works," said Kavita Vedhara, professor of health psychology at the University of Nottingham, who led the study.

    "We have known for many years that a number of psychological and behavioral factors such as stress, physical activity and diet influence how well the immune system works and these factors have also been shown to influence how well vaccines protect against disease," she added.

    Comedy as Therapy

    The findings of the study, published in the journal Brain, Behaviour and Immunity, are believed to apply to all routine vaccinations.

    However the scientists looked only at 138 British pensioners aged between 65 and 85 who had been given their seasonal flu jab in local GP surgeries during 2014-15.

    Before and after each injection, each participant recorded their meals, activity, mood, stress levels and sleeping hours every day. Immune responses were then measured with blood tests.

    A nurse prepares an injection of the influenza vaccine at Massachusetts General Hospital
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder/Files
    Winter is Coming, and So May Be a One-Shot Universal Flu Vaccine
    Researchers then found the only factor with an effect on the injection's success was a good cheer — and a smile.

    Professor Vedhara explained watching a comedy has been found to raise concentrations of antibodies and curb inflammation-inducing cyto-kines in the blood.

    Now she says the next step is to learn how to tinker with this effect, adding: "We're looking at whether we can develop an intervention which people can self-administer something that an older person could listen to, maybe when they are sitting in their car beforehand."

    Australian Outbreak

    The news comes as Europe and Britain prepare themselves for potentially the worst flu season in half a century after the latest strain H3N2 resulted in 72 deaths and at least 166,000 cases in Australia over recent months.

    In the wake of the Australian outbreak, Professor Robert Dingwall, a public health expert at Nottingham Trent University, admitted it was inevitable it would arrive in the UK.

    He warned it could claim as many lives as the Hong Kong flu outbreak in 1968, which killed at least one million people.

    "There is no point in trying to close the borders. It's almost inevitable this will come to us," Professor Dingwall said.

    Related:

    'Achoo' Prepared? Flu Bug Hits Oz, Europe and US May Be Next
    Death Toll of Swine Flu Virus Outbreak in Myanmar Reaches 23
    First Case of Human Contracting Bird Flu Registered in China's Shanxi Province
    Tags:
    smiles, flu, vaccinations, elderly, outbreak, health, study, science, medicine, University of Nottingham, Australia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok