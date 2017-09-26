Alleged Blast Hits London's Tube, Evacuation Underway at Tower Hill Station

The reported blast occurred on a tube train near Tower Hill station and was followed by a fire and an acid-like smell, according to the Daily Mail. Eyewitnesses said that a small battery exploded in a passenger's bag on train, causing a fire.
#BREAKING: Blast reportedly on a tube train at Tower Hill Station in central #London followed by acid-like smell. Probe underway. pic.twitter.com/qlJokrj2rm— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) 26 сентября 2017 г.
Incident of small explosion/fire at Tower Hill station in London is NOT terror related, happened as passenger plugged charger into his phone pic.twitter.com/c7es6dVFZo
— News_Executive (@News_Executive) 26 сентября 2017 г.
Tower Hill station has been evacuated. Stampede and panic were reported at the scene.
Explosion at London's Tower Hill Station https://t.co/2SCnbQvmg5— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaGeoNews) 26 сентября 2017 г.
I was next to guy whose battery charger had exploded. Everyone safe. #towerhill pic.twitter.com/2oCT6RDIpo
— Mali Siloko (@m_siloko) 26 сентября 2017 г.
British Transport Police said on Twitter that the incident is not "suspicious," adding that the incident was likely caused by overheating of a mobile phone charger.
Incident at Tower Hill station is not suspicious. Fire believed to have been caused by mobile phone charger overheating. @LondonFire pic.twitter.com/LGC8LtEiXi
— BTP (@BTP) 26 сентября 2017 г.
The incident comes amid "severe" security threat in the United Kingdom. Earlier in the month, a blast hit Parsons Green tube station, leaving some 30 people injured. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.
