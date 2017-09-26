Register
16:59 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, right, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, March 10, 2017.

    Debt, Immigration, Turkey: German Election Result Spreads Anxiety in Athens

    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 19020

    Germany's September 24 federal election produced mixed results for Chancellor Angela Merkel, but the biggest loser may end up being Greece. The government's hopes of debt relief and a resolution of territorial disputes with Turkey, among other issues, may be dashed.

    The results of the September 24 Bundeswahl election in Germany has spread fresh anxiety in Athens, as Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) emerging victorious could spell trouble for Syriza's hopes of a kinder bailout program, and debt relief.

    It was hoped another "grand" coalition between the Social Democrats and CDU would emerge, given the SPD has adopted a more dovish approach to Greece's financial woes, but the party's vote suffered a historic collapse, and the party has ruled out governing with Merkel again.

    Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference at the CDU party headquarters, a day after the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany September 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference at the CDU party headquarters, a day after the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany September 25, 2017

    Eurogroup President , who visited Athens, September 25, suggested the result would not affect the Greek program, but with the Free Democracts (FDP) likely to re-enter government, such reassurances may not be entirely sincere.

    After all, the FDP's stance has been made repeatedly clear — Greece's debt will only be reduced if it leaves the eurozone, there will be no further eurozone integration, establishment of a eurozone finance minister or creation of a European monetary fund.

    Moreover, coalition negotiations are likely to be protracted, lasting between two — three months — and with a third review of the country's bailout package scheduled to fall during the period, Greek leaders are understandably concerned the assessment will not be completed within the scheduled time frame. 

    Tougher Stances

    Elsewhere, the success of right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) could result in Merkel's new adopting a tougher stance on a range of both economic and non-economic issues involving Greece.

    In respect of the former, the highly euroskeptic AfD consistently used the Greek situation as a vote winner, attributing Athens' woes to the excesses and profligacy of the euro project, rather than austerity measures.

    German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble addresses the media after a meeting of EU economy and finance ministers at the EU Council building in Luxembourg on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    MEPs Slam German Finance Minister Over 'Stubborn Austerity Obsession' on Greece

    In the latter case, immigration and German-Turkish relations loom large. The two countries have been antagonistic ever since Greece split from the Ottoman Empire in the 1800s, and their respective NATO membership has done nought to quell the hostility.

    Such is Greece's fears over their Aegean neighbor, the country has consistently maintained one of the highest defense expenditures as a percentage of its GDP in all Europe — it is one of only five NATO members to exceed the "two percent" spending target.

    However, Germany is engaged in its own Cold War with Ankara, and a further straining of relations could worsen Greece and Turkey's frayed ties.

    Such are Athens concerns over the issue, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is being dispatched to Ankara October 24.

    Related:

    One Big Unhappy Family: NATO Big Spenders Turkey, Greece Clash Over 'Red Lines'
    Not 'Without Merit': Electioneering Schauble Maintains Tough Stance on Greece
    Germany Investigates Explosive-Laden Package From Greece – Interior Ministry
    Germany Rules Out Haircut for Greece Despite Wartime Debt Relief for Berlin
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, bailout package, bailout talks, Greek economy, debt, territorial dispute, debt relief, immigration, German federal election 2017, Free Democratic Party (FDP), NATO, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Syriza, Christian Lindner, Angela Merkel, Germany, Turkey, Ankara, Berlin, Athens, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok