Register
13:46 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    British Prime Minister Theresa May gestures as she delivers her speech in Florence, Italy September 22, 2017

    May's Olive Branch for Brussels 'Increases Possibility That Brexit Won't Happen'

    © REUTERS/ Maurizio Degl'Innocenti/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2196 0 0

    The UK Prime Minister's proposal for a further transition period after Brexit is a "significant clarification" of the government's position, but lengthening the exit process also the casts doubt on the prospect of Brexit ever being completed, Dr. Tom Mullen told Radio Sputnik.

    In a speech in Florence last week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May set out a vision for the country's future after Brexit. She suggested implementing a two-year transition period after leaving the EU, during which London would retain its current trade terms and financial commitments to the EU budget.

    A "significant clarification" of the British government's position, May's proposal shifts the UK's stance toward that of the EU negotiators and increases the chances of reaching a deal, Dr. Tom Mullen, Professor of Law at the University of Glasgow, told Radio Sputnik.

    "The proposal she has made is definitely closer to the soft Brexit camp because it means that even although technically we will leave the EU at the end of March 2019, there will be a further two years in which we will, for most purposes, act as if we were members because we will continue to be bound by EU law, by single market rules, by the customs union rules and so forth," Mullen said.

    When they voted for Brexit, many voters in the country as a whole and among Conservative Party members expected an immediate exit from the EU. However, not all of them understood that by ceasing to be a member the country would also cease being bound by single market and customs union rules.

    Some pro-Brexit observers see May's proposal as a step along the road to Brexit, which fleshes out terms for the withdrawal. However, Mullen said it might have the effect of casting ambiguity on the whole Brexit process.

    "The effect, of course, might be to cast some doubt on whether Britain leaves in the long term, because it allows more time for a change of heart politically, by the people perhaps, [or] even a change of government," Mullen said.

    Britain
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Half of UK Citizens Support Idea of Holding Second Referendum on Brexit
    "It does increase the possibility that Brexit will not happen," or if Brexit does happen, that the UK's exit from the EU "may not happen in a form that really satisfies anyone." 

    An extension to the period of Brexit transition "is necessary in order to disentangle Britain and the EU."

    "There is no way that we could effectively abandon the single market and the customs union at the end of March 2019 without causing tremendous disruption to trade and human relationships."

    The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that May's speech was "constructive" but "must be translated into negotiating positions to make meaningful progress."

    ​Brussels is likely to welcome the UK's offer of a transitional period, in particular the offer to keep paying into the EU budget until the end of the current cycle, in 2020.

    "There are still long-term concerns about the budget that the EU will have. I think the EU will also be slightly concerned that the British government does not yet seem to have clarified its views on the long-term relationship."

    British pounds
    CC BY 2.0 / Victor
    British Pound Flash Crashes on May Brexit Plan, Moody’s Downgrade
    It has been mooted that the UK could set up a similar relationship with the EU to that enjoyed by Canada, which just signed the free trade CETA agreement with the EU or Norway, which is a member of the European Economic Area. However, in her speech May appeared to rule out either of those options.

    "This transitional period will expire in March 2021, the Prime Minister's speech was not very clear on what will happen after that. She did say she doesn't want the Norway or the Canada model, but there is no clarity on what, other than those two models, the UK would wish to negotiate," Mullen said.

    Norway is bound by single market rules, but it doesn't have input into the EU's lawmaking process. A similar status for the UK would probably be unacceptable to both sides of the Brexit divide, those who wanted to remain in the EU and those who wanted to leave.

    "At the moment, that's not on the agenda because it's certainly not favored by a large section of the Conservative Party and indeed significant sections of other parties. It could certainly be argued that it's not all that compatible with the sentiments behind the original popular vote to leave Europe. It's not a great deal different from the existing position."

    Related:

    Golden Opportunity: Brexit Gives UK 'Long-Term Competitive Advantage'
    British Pound Flash Crashes on May Brexit Plan, Moody’s Downgrade
    Theresa May Offers 'Smooth and Orderly' Brexit, But Speech 'Fails to Deliver'
    EU Warns Britain About Unsettled Issues, Calls for Progress in Brexit Talks
    Tags:
    conservative, Brexit, EU, Conservative Party, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok