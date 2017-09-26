Register
12:15 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Two Swedish Navy fast-attack craft patrol in the Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden. (File)

    Force of Habit: Sweden Investigating Yet Another Submarine Incursion

    © AP Photo/ TT News Agency/Marko Saavala
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 38620

    Sweden, which in recent years has had an impressive history of alleged submarine violations of its territorial waters, is currently investigating yet another possible intrusion, which is purported to have occurred in Gävle Harbor earlier this year.

    Imprints of a heavy object found by divers off Gävle Harbor have triggered suspicions of a serious violation of Sweden's territorial waters. The traces on the seafloor stirred claims of foreign activity taking place in the Swedish port, according to a private report concluded by two experts and sent to the Armed Forces and Gävle Harbor.

    "The event should be classified as a gross intentional violation," the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter informed, citing the report.

    Pink Salmon
    CC BY 2.0 / Bering Land Bridge National Preserve
    The Wet Threat: Russian Salmon Sets Off Sweden's Alarm
    At about 11 o'clock on June 29, harbor personnel reportedly spotted a 13 meter-long, 3 meter-wide object with the harbor's advanced sonic depth finder. The crew took snapshots of the object to discuss it later at lunch. The object was reportedly still in place after two hours, when a diver team was summoned. When their ship arrived at the harbor at about 14 o'clock, however, the echoes were gone. Instead, the drivers found parallel, rectangular imprints on the seabed, which were several inches deep.

    Subsequently, Gävle Harbor reported the incident to the police, which later contacted the Armed Forces. However, they never received any feedback from the Navy, which prompted two independent experts, Nils-Ove Jansson and Nils Engström, to carry out an investigation of their own.

    "Based on the echo-sounder readings and the staff's statements, we have concluded that a foreign underwater vessel was found in Gävle Harbor," Nils-Ove Jansson, one of the men behind the report, told Dagens Nyheter.

    Two Swedish Navy fast-attack craft patrol in the Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden. (File)
    © AP Photo/ TT News Agency/Marko Saavala
    Sweden Upping Its Ability to Chase Submarines Amid Two Major Baltic Exercises
    Given the somewhat strained relations with Russia and the mounting level of Russophobia exhibited by Swedish politicians and experts, it was only a matter of time until speculations of Russia's involvement popped up. Moreover, Nils-Ove Jansson is known as the author of the book "Impossible Submarine," which addresses the Soviet Union's submarine spying in the 1980s.

    Despite the fact that neither Jansson and Engström, nor the Armed Forces have made any conclusive allegations, Dagens Nyheter was quick to inform that Russia possesses Triton NN class midget submarines which are used, among other places, in Russia's Baltic Sea exclave Kaliningrad, despite admitting itself that Triton is a shorter vessel compared to imprints from Gävle.

    With roughly 100,000 inhabitants, Gävle is the seat of the eponymous municipality and the capital of Gävleborg county. At the height of the Cold War, Gävle Harbor was of paramount military interest for the Swedish Navy. There was a secret Swedish war plan for military intervention in Finland's Åland archipelago to prevent a Soviet occupation. The Swedish troops would have in such case departed from Gävle Harbor.

    Norwegian ships
    © Photo: forsvaret.no
    Red October Revisited: Massive Submarine Hunt Along Norwegian Coast
    Sweden has been notorious for performing submarine hunts since October 1981, when a Soviet S-363 submarine ran aground near Sweden's naval base in Karlskrona. The sub's dramatic appearance coincided with a Swedish naval exercise, which enhanced the effect. Ironically, the sub somehow managed to steer clear of Swedish naval radars, only to be discovered by a Swedish fisherman.

    Since then, an impressive number of "Russian subs" have been found, only to be later proved to be herring shoals, minks or even Sweden's own vessels. In 2014, yet another "Russian submarine" was spotted outside Stockholm. The Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter was the driving force behind the scoop, mainly relying on grainy images and paranoid ramblings by locals and failing to produce any substantial evidence. The painfully futile hunt set Swedish state coffers back over $2 million, yet reinforced Swedes' historic fear of Russia and resulted in a marked increase in defense spending.

    Related:

    Dubious Submarine Monument With 'Russian Threat' Undertones Divides Swedes
    Swedish Navy Elated as Chinese Entrepreneur Buys Gotland Submarine Port
    War Spoils: Swedish Journalists on Trial in Submarine Hunt Backlash
    Distress Calls: Sweden Seeks UK Assistance With Submarine Warfare
    Tags:
    Navy, submarine, Baltic Sea, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok