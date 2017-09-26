Spain's State Prosecutor Says Detention of Catalan President Possible

MADRID (Sputnik) — Spain's Prosecutor General Jose Manuel Maza on Monday did not rule out possible detention of Catalan President Carles Puigdemont over steps toward the region's independence referendum, deemed illegal by Madrid.
Spanish prosecutor have previously warned that Catalan officials involved in the preparation of the referendum on independence could be charged with disobedience, abuse of power and embezzlement of public funds.
"The possibility that an arrest warrant for Puigdemont over embezzlement will be requested is still open," Maza told Onda Cero radio broadcaster.
However, the Spanish prosecutor general added that it would be unreasonable to detain Puigdemont immediately, as the law enforcement agencies try to take adequate measures.a wave of protests across the country's northeastern region.
On September 6, Catalonia’s Parliament passed a bill enabling the independence referendum to be held on October 1. Madrid called the bill illegal and challenged it in the Constitutional Court. The next day, the Constitutional Court accepted the lawsuit for review, which means suspension of the legislation.
