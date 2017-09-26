Half of UK Citizens Support Idea of Holding Second Referendum on Brexit

Brexit negotiations turned out to be harder than expected as no progress yet has been made on major issues. The recent poll proves that British citizens could occasionally change their minds on the issue of UK withdrawal from the European Union.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Just over half of surveyed UK citizens, or 51 percent, support a second referendum on Brexit in some form, while 39 percent oppose the idea, a poll by Politico newspaper and Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research company showed on Monday.

The number of people, who feel "hopeful" about the outcome of the country’s future after Brexit has decreased and now stands at 46 percent, according to the poll.

A large-scale UK divorce settlement with the European Union proved unpopular with the nation as 60 percent oppose the idea of paying Brussels 50 billion pounds ($56.6 billion), while only 23 percent said it would accept it. The lower settlement of 30 billion pounds is considered unacceptable by 54 percent and backed by 29 percent, the poll indicated.

Majority of the surveyed also expressed their discontent with the direction "that things in this country are going" as 52 percent think that the direction is "wrong" and only 30 percent consider that the direction is "right."

The poll was conducted on September 11-13 with some 1,200 taking part in the survey.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the bloc in a referendum in 2016. Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels officially kicked off on June 19, and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.