AfG Accuses Mainstream Parties of Organizing Post-Election Protests

The post-election protests in Berlin against the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is set to enter the parliament for the first time, were likely organized by one or several mainstream parties, AfD member Albert Breininger told Sputnik Monday.

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Late on Sunday, around a thousand people gathered in Berlin to protest against the AfD after the results of the election were announced. The party’s chairman, Joerg Meuthen, told Sputnik that the protesters had attacked his family, adding that security managed to ensure safety. The protesters were throwing bottles at the police, but in general, the rally ended without major clashes.

"[The protesters] cannot explain why they are against us. They are united by hatred and nothing else. They say they are against Nazism, so are we, they say they are against racism, so are we," Breininger said adding that none of those protesting against the AfG read the party's program.

Protest against far right party AfD getting more and more people after their 13% result in the German elections. pic.twitter.com/IphFeIyEgG — Lorena de la Cuesta (@LorenadlaCuesta) 24 сентября 2017 г.

Breininger went on by saying that the demonstrations like the one that was held on Saturday are usually organized by the mainstream parties of Germany, which through different NGOs pay for these events "directly or indirectly."

"These people who gathered near the building where our post-election party took place came here in an organized manner by buses. Who paid for the buses and their time? Was it organized? It is clear for us," he added.

NOW in Berlin, hundreds gather to protest the AfD

Nora, 23: "I worry the AfD gaining so much will silence the press and others in society" pic.twitter.com/pDFi6Qvfbf — Jaafar Abdul Karim (@jaafarAbdulKari) 24 сентября 2017 г.

He also said that despite the protests, the party felt the support of the German people and was happy with the results of the election.

"We are happy with the results. We have achieved three goals that we had in mind when we started the election campaign: we have entered the parliament, we have received a double digit figure at the election and we have become the third largest party," he said.

In Sunday’s parliamentary election, the AfD came third, with 12.6 percent of the vote, thus entering the Bundestag for the first time in history with 94 seats.