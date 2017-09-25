Register
19:33 GMT +325 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A man holds a banner reading Solidarity instead of Racism as police blocks demonstrators protesting against the nationalist 'Alternative for Germany', AfD, party in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, after the polling stations for the German parliament elections had been closed

    AfG Accuses Mainstream Parties of Organizing Post-Election Protests

    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    General Election in Germany 2017 (29)
    0 6810

    The post-election protests in Berlin against the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is set to enter the parliament for the first time, were likely organized by one or several mainstream parties, AfD member Albert Breininger told Sputnik Monday.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — Late on Sunday, around a thousand people gathered in Berlin to protest against the AfD after the results of the election were announced. The party’s chairman, Joerg Meuthen, told Sputnik that the protesters had attacked his family, adding that security managed to ensure safety. The protesters were throwing bottles at the police, but in general, the rally ended without major clashes.

    "[The protesters] cannot explain why they are against us. They are united by hatred and nothing else. They say they are against Nazism, so are we, they say they are against racism, so are we," Breininger said adding that none of those protesting against the AfG read the party's program.

    Breininger went on by saying that the demonstrations like the one that was held on Saturday are usually organized by the mainstream parties of Germany, which through different NGOs pay for these events "directly or indirectly."

    "These people who gathered near the building where our post-election party took place came here in an organized manner by buses. Who paid for the buses and their time? Was it organized? It is clear for us," he added.

    He also said that despite the protests, the party felt the support of the German people and was happy with the results of the election.

    "We are happy with the results. We have achieved three goals that we had in mind when we started the election campaign: we have entered the parliament, we have received a double digit figure at the election and we have become the third largest party," he said.

    In Sunday’s parliamentary election, the AfD came third, with 12.6 percent of the vote, thus entering the Bundestag for the first time in history with 94 seats.

    Topic:
    General Election in Germany 2017 (29)

    Related:

    German Federal Returning Officer Has No Info on Possible Cyberattacks
    German AfD Party Asks Supporters to Register as Observers On Federal Election
    Talking With 'Angry Germans': Why Some Have No Interest in Parliamentary Vote
    Tags:
    election, protests, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Joerg Meuthen, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok