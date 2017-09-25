Register
18:02 GMT +325 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A balloon of the right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD) party can be seen during an election party in Berlin on March 13, 2016.

    Rise of Political Right in Germany Spurs Structural Reform Expectations

    © AFP 2017/ John Macdougall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    General Election in Germany 2017 (28)
    0 7801

    The Alternative for Germany (AfD) was triumphant in this past weekend’s election, supporting the expectations of economic reform, and a rebalancing in the nation’s domestic and foreign policies.

    Kristian Rouz – After the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won a surprising 13.5 percent of the vote in this past weekend’s general election, expectations of structural changes in the German economy stirred market uncertainty, sending the euro lower.

    AfD derived its strength from its solid anti-mass migration platform; it favors an aggressive expansion in domestic manufacturing and is poised to be the second-most prominent political force in Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition (between the CDU/CSU and SDU).  

    A weaker euro is beneficial for German industries, and the markets are pricing in further political steps in Germany aimed at supporting domestic manufacturers, which will inevitably include efforts to devalue the single currency. 

    However, some industries are unhappy with the AfD electoral win, as they are eyeing a narrower chance at exploiting the cheaper mass-migration workforce and thus lower profit margins.

    “The retreat into nationalism is no alternative for our country. We need massive investments in Germany in light of the run-down roads, inadequate digital infrastructure and many shortcomings in education,” Dieter Kempf of the industry group BDI said.

    On the other hand, Germany's new ruling coalition is expected to introduce a massive fiscal stimulus package, a set of measures closely associated with contemporary right-wing politics, and aimed at bolstering domestic output. 

    “In these difficult times, we need a stable government and a coalition agreement that focuses on investment and the key issues of the future — infrastructure, education, research, and innovation,” Eric Schweitzer of DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce said.

    Merkel’s fourth term is poised to be defined by an expansion in national exports, and tougher competition between Germany and the US is the most apparent projection. The race of currency devaluations between the euro bloc and the US will shape the world currency trading landscape for years to come. 

    Christian Lindner of the Free Democratic party FDP
    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    German Free Democrats' Leader Wants Russia Back in G8 If Moscow Changes Policies
    At the same time, Germany is also expected to increase its trade with fellow EU members, especially in Eastern Europe. With most of the AfD rather positive about intra-EU migration, and the German industries’ offshoring within the bloc, Germany’s role as continental Europe’s industrial powerhouse will strengthen significantly.

    Both of the nation's largest parties have been greatly discredited, as evidenced by the election result, as neither of them has proven able to tackle the existential challenges the nation faces, including radical Islamic terror, ethnic crime (such as honor killings and a surge in rapes). The Christian Democrats won 34.5 percent of the vote, while their traditional opponents, the Social Democrats, won just 21.6 percent, just 8 percent above the ‘outsider’ AfD result.

    Merkel’s political party has shown its worst result since 1949, meaning she will have to rely on the AfD to remain in power and lead a sustainable cabinet.

    The euro slipped 0.4 percent after the results came in, and is poised for a further slide, as the AfD have their own proposals for the reform of the economy. Their proposed measures will include an infrastructure package and lower taxes, similar to those proposed by US President Donald Trump, and measures discussed in the post-Brexit UK. 

    "Public spending has been cut; many public services have fallen victim to the red pen or have been privatized. Surcharges have been raised and user fees have been introduced," the German motorists’ club ADAC says, expressing harsh criticism of Merkel and her previous major-party coalition. 

    Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts after winning the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany, September 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    Merkel's 'Jamaica' Future: AfD Rushes Into Parliament 'Ruining All the Game'
    The Merkel government will be facing tougher pressure from the German people to take steps to improve the situation, and AfD is now their mouthpiece. Additionally, in foreign affairs, the new cabinet is expected to take a friendlier stance towards the UK and Russia, but the relations with Germany’s rival, the US, might be strained by fiercer economic competition.

    Another reason for AfD’s win that fuels reform expectations are the contraction of the German middle class in the past years, which has resulted from inept major-party policies. 

    "The 'middle-income range' is being sandwiched, so to speak," a report from the Institute for Work, Skills, and Training (IAQ) at the University of Duisburg-Essen reads. 

    The report also found an ongoing contraction in wages and the rising share of hard-up individuals. "Overall, these findings indicate growing income inequality," the report says.

    Germany has one of the largest low-wage sectors in all of Europe, with roughly 23 percent of workers working earning wages which are insufficient to cover their cost of living. 

    The rise of AfD, motivated by these factors, gives Germany a chance at overcoming the structural weaknesses in its economy, as well as making Germany a safer and more sustainable living environment. 

    Topic:
    General Election in Germany 2017 (28)

    Related:

    German AfD Party Asks Supporters to Register as Observers On Federal Election
    Talking With 'Angry Germans': Why Some Have No Interest in Parliamentary Vote
    Germans Go to Polling Stations to Elect New Parliament
    Tags:
    economics, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Alternative for Germany (AfD), Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok