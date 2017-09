The leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party, Martin Schulz, held a presser after winning 20.5% votes in the general election on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Schulz reiterated that his party was not going to participate in another coalition led by Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU union.

"We have understood our task — to be a strong opposition in this country and to defend democracy against those who question it and attack it," he told party members at their Berlin headquarters.