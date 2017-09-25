Putin to Give His Assessment to German Elections After Consideration

Russian President Vladimir Putin will give any comments on the German federal election results after results are summed up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will assess the results of elections in Germany after results are summed up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"We are closely monitoring the information coming from Germany. The results are being analyzed and, of course, the president will give his assessment when all the information is formalized. In general, the Merkel bloc won the elections, the government is to be formed, we will closely monitor," Peskov told reporters when asked how the Kremlin assessed the outcome of the German elections.

Meanwhile, Germany held a general election on Sunday, after which a new government is supposed to be formed and a chancellor elected. This year a total of 42 parties participated in the election.