A group of activists - and an elephant - have launched a campaign calling for national referendums to be held before big political decisions are made.

A group of German campaigners who want more referendums on important political matters, decided to enlist the help of an elephant. They dressed it in a coat with the slogan "Volksabstimmung" (plebiscite) on it, and led it around the streets of Berlin to make their point.

The demonstration comes after Germany held national elections on Sunday in which Germany's main parties, the CDU/CSU and SPD, got the smallest share of the vote since the 1940's.