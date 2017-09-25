UK Police Arrest Seventh Individual Over London Tube Terrorist Attack

British police said they had arrested a seventh suspect in connection to the bombing of London’s Parsons Green underground station that left some 29 people injured.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday they had arrested a 20-year old man on suspicion of terror-linked activities.

The suspect was arrested at an address in Cardiff and later was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

The latest arrests in connection to the bombing tube incident were made last week when a 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man in Wales and a 25-year-old man were taken into custody.

According to the statement, three people of the seven arrested have been released with no further action. The developments come amid a "severe threat" level that was enacted by PM Theresa May after the Parsons Green incident.

The explosion occurred at the Parsons Green tube station on September 15, leaving dozens injured, but not killing anyone. UK police are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

The London bombing is the third attack in the British capital thus far in 2017. In June, a trio of Daesh-associated Islamic extremists conducted a van-ramming attack on London bridge, killing eight before being shot dead by police.