Register
15:00 GMT +325 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Frauke Petry, chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD), and AfD leader Joerg Meuthen sing at the end of the second day of the AfD congress in Stuttgart, Germany, May 1, 2016.

    AfD Praises Election Success, Ready to Work on Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions

    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    General Election in Germany 2017 (25)
    124340

    The Alternative for Germany (AfD), which came third in the general election in Germany on Sunday, is not going to form a coalition with any political party in the Bundestag but is ready to work with The Left Party to remove anti-Russian sanctions, the co-chairpersons of the party said on Monday.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — The AfD is ready to cooperate with The Left Party on the issue of anti-Russian sanctions removal, as this "nonsense" must be stopped, Jorg Meuthen, the co-chairperson of the AfD, told Sputnik Monday.

    In Sunday's election, AfD came third with 12.6 percent of votes entering the parliament for the first time with 94 mandates. The Left Party has increased its presence in the Bundestag up to 69 seats from 64.

    "We tried to become the third biggest party and we reached this goal. Everything is fine today," Meuthen said, stressing the party would not form alliances with "other kinds of policies" including German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

    Praising his party's election success, the AfD co-chairperson stressed that AfD and the Left Party have common political goals they could cooperate on.

    "The Left party and we want to get rid of these sanctions against Russia. It is ok for us and we would cooperate with every party who stops this nonsense," Meuthen explained.

    Merkel's CDU scored 33 percent of votes, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) received 20.5 percent, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is at 10.7 percent, the Greens scored 8.9 percent.

    Martin Schulz, top candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) for the upcoming federal election, gives a speech during an election rally in Hamburg, Germany, August 31, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Morris Mac Matzen
    German SDP Vows to 'Defend Democracy' in Opposition After Heavy Election Defeat
    According to Meuthen, the coalition will likely to consist of the CDU, the Greens, and the FDP, which will be the so-called Jamaica coalition and will be the most anti-Russian. Meuthen pointed out that the anti-Russia policies should be reversed, as Germany is "interested in having good relations with every country, Russia as well as the United States."

    The AfD party, founded in 2013, has gained popularity since the outbreak of the migrant crisis in 2015. The party has focused on amendments to Germany's refugee policy in its election campaign. The party supports Germany's membership in the European Union but criticizes further European integration and the euro currency.

    Topic:
    General Election in Germany 2017 (25)

    Related:

    SDP's Candidate for Chancellor Martin Schulz Casts Vote in Germany's Election
    Polling Stations for Parliamentary Election Open in Germany
    AfD Regional Leader Says Germany Should Leave EU, Balance Ties With Russia
    German Election: Futile Hunt for 'Russian Meddling' Continues
    'Unpredictable' AfD: What Are German Party's Chances in Bundestag Vote
    Tags:
    election, sanctions, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Alternative for Germany (AfD), Jorg Meuthen, Angela Merkel, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok