13:29 GMT +325 September 2017
    Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts after winning the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany, September 24, 2017

    Merkel's 'Jamaica' Future: Far-Right Rush Into Parliament 'Ruining All the Game'

    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    Topic:
    General Election in Germany 2017 (20)
    0 58870

    Angela Merkel will be the German Chancellor for a fourth term now that her bloc CDU/CSU has won the parliamentary election. However her political future is not at all cloudless amid the Social Democrats declaring opposition and the far right entering the Bundestag for the first time in half a century.

    Incumbent German Chancellor Angela Merkel has won her fourth term as leader of the country. Her center-right CDU/CSU won 33 percent of the popular vote in Sunday's federal election. Merkel now faces the task of forming a coalition to secure the majority of mandates in the 709-seated Bundestag. This could really become a challenge, according to German political analyst Alexander Rahr, director of the German-Russian Forum.

    He did not even rule out new snap parliamentary elections, as the looming ruling coalition could be very fragile.

    German riot police officers walk in front of protesters during demonstrations at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer
    Talking With 'Angry Germans': Why Some Have No Interest in Parliamentary Vote

    "There is every indication that there will be a so-called 'Jamaica' coalition of three parties: the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Free Democratic Party (FDP), and the Green Party. However, it is hard to foresee how it will perform at the federal level. I think it is simply impossible, but there is no other chance to form a capable government in Germany," Alexander Rahr told Sputnik.

    The term "Jamaica" coalition refers to an association between the symbolic colors of the parties in such a coalition: the CDU/CSU block is represented by the color black, the Greens are green, and the Free Democrats yellow — together they make the colors of the Jamaican flag. It also alludes to the perception (from a German point of view) of such an alliance as an "exotic" constellation.

    A man casts his ballot at a polling station in Berlin during general elections on September 24, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Tobias SCHWARZ
    EXCLUSIVE: 'Gradual Lifting' of Anti-Russia Sanctions Possible After German Vote
    Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), led by former EU Parliament President and Merkel's key rival Martin Schulz, ended up second with 20.5 percent of the votes. It has already announced that it is not going to participate in a coalition and is set to become the opposition.

    This could further complicate already tough negotiations on the setup of the coalition, according to Ekaterina Timoshenkova, deputy director of the Center of German Studies at the Moscow-based Institute of Europe.

    "Previous negotiations on the coalition were anything but simple; however the upcoming ones will be the toughest if the SPD is against joining the coalition and tries to higgle certain preferences," she told Sputnik.

    However what makes the negotiations particularly challenging, she said, is the surprising win of the right-wing eurosceptic AfD (Alternative fur Deutschland) party (Alternative for Germany), which, for the first time, ended up in third place with 12.6 percent.

    By entering German political landscape, AfD has "ruined all the game," Timoshenkova said, as it pulled the votes away from other parties and thus complicated the setup of the coalition.

    Final Standing

    Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz (C) speaks after the publication of the preliminary results of the regional elections in the West German state of North Rhine-Westphalia at the headquarters of the SPD in Berlin on May 14, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ John MACDOUGALL
    Head of SPD Schulz Admits Defeat in Elections in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia
    After 100 percent of votes have been counted in all 299 districts, CDU/CSU bloc has won the German parliamentary election, receiving 33 percent. The SPD follows, with 20.5 percent, followed by AfD with 12.6 percent.

    Among other parties who also overcame a 5-percent threshold are the Free Democratic Party (FDP) with 10.7 percent, the Left Party with 9.2 percent and the Green Party with 8.9 percent.

    On Monday, the German Federal Returning Officer announced that the 19th Bundestag (legislature) will increased by 78 seats, compared to the previous one, due to the enhanced position of the minor parties, and will be composed of 709 seats.

    The CDU/CSU receives 246 seats (instead of 311), the SPD gets 153 (instead of 193). AfD enters the parliament with 94 mandates, the FDP has 80 seats, and the Left Party increases its presence by 69 seats (instead of 64). The Green Party climbed to 67 (instead of 63).

    Protests Against the Far-Right

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures after addressing delegates during her conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's congress in Essen, western Germany, on December 6, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    German AfD Party Confirms Plans to Probe Merkel's 2015 Decision to Open Borders
    Meanwhile, hundreds of people have been rallying in central Berlin against the political breakthrough of the AfD party. Similar rallies took place in Frankfurt and in Cologne, gathering hundreds of protesters that have marched through the streets.

    AfD, founded merely in 2013 by the group economists and academics, has been steadily gaining popularity among Germans since the outbreak of the migrant crisis in 2015. However, the right-wing party failed to secure enough seats in German parliament last elections four years ago due to the lack of support and countrywide criticism for its harsh rhetoriс focused considerably on Merkel's controversial migration policy.

    The surprising results of AfD mark the return of the far-right into Bundestag for the first time in half a century.

    On Friday, AfD parliamentary candidate Waldemar Birkle told Sputnik that his party intended, once elected to the Bundestag, to launch a parliamentary commission to investigate Merkel’s decision to open borders in 2015, without seeking approval from the Bundestag.

