German SDP Vows to 'Defend Democracy' in Opposition After Heavy Election Defeat

Germany's Social Democratic Party won't take part in another grand coalition and will instead "defend democracy" by being in opposition to the government, SDP leader Martin Schulz said after the party suffered a heavy defeat in Sunday's national elections.
"We have understood our task — to be a strong opposition in this country and to defend democracy against those who question it and attack it," he told party members at their Berlin headquarters.
The biggest winners were the far-right Alternative for Germany, which took 12.6% of the vote, and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), which came fourth with 10.7% of the vote.
All comments
Show new comments (0)