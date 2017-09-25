Merkel's CDU/CSU Wins Bundestag Elections, SPD Comes Second

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The German conservative bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), wins German parliamentary election receiving 33 percent, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) follows with 20.5 percent after 100 percent of votes counted in all 299 districts, the Federal Returning Officer said Monday.

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party enters the parliament for the first time ranking third with 12.6 percent. Among other parties who also overcame a 5-percent threshold are the Free Democratic Party (FDP) with 10.7 percent, the Left Party with 9.2 percent and the Green Party with 8.9 percent.

Following the results, Merkel faces a task to form a coalition, which will be particularly challenging because of the right-wing AfD's surging into Bundestag, following the failure to win any seats in the previous 2013 election.

Merkel also called the results of exit polls, showing that AfD party is likely to enter the German parliament, "a great challenge" and vowed to fight for the votes of AfD supporters.

On Sunday, the Parliament elections were held in Germany. More than 88,000 polling stations opened across the country. About 61.5 million voters were expected to cast ballots, choosing among six major parties