OSCE PA Observer Mission to German Election Detected No 'Sustaining Problems'

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) observer mission to German parliamentary election has not seen any "sustaining problems" during the vote which took place on Sunday, George Tsereteli, the special coordinator of the mission told Sputnik.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tsereteli said that the voting process went "smoothly, everything was quite well organized."

"Previously, some issues of hacking and about interference, about some cyber- and internet security or maybe some other issues have been raised but so far during our observation as short observers, just a few days, we didn't see any sustaining problems," he said.

He also noted that staff at the polling stations was very professional and that the turnout by 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) was good.

Tsereteli also stressed that the Sunday election marked the first time when the OSCE was sending its observers upon the invitation of the German government, calling it a historical event.

The polling stations across Germany closed at 6 p.m. local time [16:00 GMT].

According to the ARD broadcaster exit poll, the German conservative bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), is expected to win the German federal elections with 32.5 percent of votes while its main competitor the Social Democratic Party (SPD) comes second with 20 percent.