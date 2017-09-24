Merkel Says Alternative for Germany Party Entering Parliament a 'Big Challenge'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was a "big new challenge" for Berlin, as the party for the first time ever entered the country's parliament.

Commenting on the news that AfD has made its way toward the Bundestag, Merkel vowed to win the voters her party had lost to the anti-immigrant party back.

"There's a big new challenge for us, and that is the entry of the AfD in the Bundestag," said Merkel, adding: "We want to win back AfD voters."

Earlier, the ARD broadcaster's exit polls indicated that AfD was set to take the third place with 13,5% of votes, getting seats in Bundestag for the first time ever. CDU/CSU were said to be gaining 32.5%, while SPD is getting 21% votes so far.

The German chancellor didn't specify which party it would pick to form a coalition along with CDU/CSU conservative party.

Social Democratic Party of Germany has announced following the announcement of first results it is not going to participate in coalition and is set to become the opposition.

The polling stations at Sunday's federal election in Germany closed at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW