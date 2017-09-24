GermanyDecides: Preliminary Results of Bundestag Election

Check out our infographic to learn more about the German parliamentary elections.
Germany held the general election on Sunday, after which a new government would be formed and a chancellor elected. The polling stations are set to close at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).
On Sunday, the Parliament elections are held in Germany. More than 88,000 polling stations opened across the country at 8 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT).
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) observer mission to German parliamentary election has not seen any "sustaining problems" during the vote which took place on Sunday, George Tsereteli, the special coordinator of the mission told Sputnik.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was a "big new challenge" for Berlin, as the party for the first time ever entered the country's parliament.
An Italian Eurofighter Typhoon jet crashed during an airshow in the central Italian region of Lazio on Sunday, killing its pilot, local media reports.
