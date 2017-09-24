German Federal Returning Officer Has No Info on Possible Cyberattacks

Germany's Federal Returning Officer Dieter Sarreither said Sunday nothing indicated that any cyber attack took place during the parliamentary election in the country.

BERLIN (Sputnik) — There is no information that would indicate any possible cyber attacks or manipulations at polling stations during this Sunday's German federal elections, Federal Returning Officer Dieter Sarreither told Sputnik.

"No, there have been no reports. The situation is calm," Sarreither said while answering a question whether or not there are any reports about interference in the election.

Germany is holding the general election today, after which a new government will be formed and a chancellor elected. The polling stations will close at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).