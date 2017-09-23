Register
23:34 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Uber

    No Riders: Uber Stripped of London License Over Security Concerns

    CC0 / freestocks.org
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11 0 0

    UK London’s transport regulator, Transport for London (TfL), has rejected Uber’s application for a license renewal, claiming that the beleaguered for-profit rideshare company is “not fit and proper to hold a private operator license.”

    In a statement yesterday, the regulator said, "TfL's regulation of London's taxi and private hire trades is designed to ensure passenger safety. Private hire operators must meet rigorous regulations, and demonstrate to TfL that they do so, in order to operate." 

    A car of the Yandex Taxi service in a street of Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russian Fund Mulling Investments Into Joint Yandex-Uber Company

    "TfL must also be satisfied that an operator is fit and proper to hold a licence," the regulator added.

    TfL's statement noted how Uber's "approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications," including the company's approach to criminal offences and Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service checks, related to background checks.

    Tom Elvidge, London general manager for the rideshare company, released a statement defending the company, Tech Crunch reported.

    "Drivers who use Uber are licensed by Transport for London and have been through the same enhanced DBS background checks as black cab drivers. Our pioneering technology has gone further to enhance safety with every trip tracked and recorded by GPS."

    "We have always followed TfL rules on reporting serious incidents and have a dedicated team who work closely with the Metropolitan Police. As we have already told TfL, an independent review has found that ‘greyball' has never been used or considered in the UK for the purposes cited by TfL," according to Uber.

    London mayor Sadiq Khan supported the regulator's decision, stating, "I fully support TfL's decision — it would be wrong if TfL continued to license Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoners' safety and security."

    Uber's current license to operate in London will expire on September 30, although the company may continue to operate during the expected appeal process. The company claims to have some 3.5 million users in London and an estimated 40,000 drivers.

    The rideshare company claims that an online petition to keep its license in London has garnered some half a million signatures in under 24 hours, cited by Reuters.

    Uber encouraged petition participation by claiming that city authorities had "caved in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice."

    Related:

    Uber Driver Accused of Raping Unconscious New York Woman
    The Never-Ending Uber Saga: Investors Want 'Fresh Start,' Sue Ex-CEO Kalanick
    Things Keep Getting Worse for Uber: This Time It's a Textual Harassment Lawsuit
    Why Wait for an Uber? Goat Catches a Ride Home
    'Breach of Protocol, No Regard for Safety': New Rape Allegation Plagues Uber
    Tags:
    ban, Uber, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok