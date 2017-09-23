'Macron, You Are Done!' Paris Residents Take to Streets to Protest New Labor Law

While German voters prepare to make the most important decision over the last couple years - electing their new chancellor - equally dramatic events are being unveiled in neighboring France.

Tens of thousands of French activists are protesting controversial labor law reforms adopted by French President Emmanuel Macron on September 22 that will make it easier for companies to hire and fire workers.

Demonstrators took to Paris streets and are heading from the Place de la Bastille to the Place de la Republique, chanting slogans, including "Macron, you are done, we took to the streets," and holding placards with the inscription "'No' to a social coup."

"This is not a presidential matter. All agreements on the labor code are concluded between employees and an employer. This is how it is," one of the protesters told Sputnik France.

While French authorities argue that the new legislation wil contribute to the growth of the country's economy, people fear that French companies are being given too much power over pay and working conditions.

The rally was organized by the "La France insoumise" movement led by former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

A previous massive rally, organized by France's second-largest trade union, General Confederation of Labor (CGT), on September 12, gathered some 24,000 participants and was marred by violent clashes between the protesters and police.