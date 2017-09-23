Merkel II on Migration Crisis: 'I Just Wanted to Take a Couple of Selfies'

German voters have a chance to learn more about their "Mutti" ahead of the upcoming Bundestag election and get answers to such questions as how has German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to change her migration policy and why does she always wear similar outfits.

A parody video starring German actor Marianne Schätzle as Angela Merkel II has been recently released by Sputnik Germany ahead of the parliamentary vote that is set to take place on September 24.

"Dear citizens, dear listeners, I came here to tell you, that I promise you nothing, and will stick to it," Angela Merkel II started her speech. "In the years of change, important decisions, ongoing political transformations and economic and technological revolutions, I generally feel very well, I'll tell you," she continued.

Playing Merkel's role, the parodist went on saying that she "changed her decisions many times" and sometimes "acted hurriedly."

"But it was all done only to protect my people. And in the end, voters always know what is best for them, so they'll eventually return to their Mutti [i.e., mother]," she said.

Answering a question about U-turns in German migration policy, the fake Merkel explained her decision to accept millions of migrants and then start their deportation in the following way:

"Well, you see: I actually just wanted to take a couple of selfies with them, I did not know that they would stay that long."

Commenting on her taste in clothes, Merkel II noted she didn't plan to change her style and wanted to continue wearing trousers and jackets of the same form.

"You know, we had a five-year plan in the GDR — and now I have it too. You see: all my jackets are sewn according to one plan, the only thing that I can change is the color of the jacket or the number of the buttons," she concluded.