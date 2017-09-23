DPR Minister Wounded in Assassination Attempt in Donetsk - Source

A source told Sputnik that the Donetsk People's Republic minister of Revenue and Duties was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt.

DONETSK (Sputnik) — The Minister of Revenue and Duties of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Alexander Timofeev was seriously injured in an assassination attempt in Donetsk, a source in the DPR's security forces told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There have been two explosions, an assassination on the DPR Minister of Revenue and Duties Timofeev has been attempted. He has been critically wounded," the source said.

The military conflict in Ukraine erupted in 2014 after the self-proclaimed east Ukrainian republics refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they perceived to be a coup. The ceasefire agreement was reached in Minsk in 2015, brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four group, but the situation has remained tense.