03:51 GMT +323 September 2017
    A paper cup with the election campaign logo of the German Green Party that reads And you , lies on the ground after a party leader's press conference in Berlin, Germany, on September 23, 2013, a day after the German general elections.

    Germany's Greens 'Bribes' Voters With Colored Pasta at Pre-Election Party

    The trailing Germany Greens party organized a cheerful feast in the center of Berlin, trying to gain some new supporting voters just a few days before the federal elections in Germany starts.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — The Alliance 90/The Greens party decided to entertain their supporters with colored pasta, serving green-styled spaghetti and pizza while entertaining guests with a live music in the center of Berlin.

    The Alliance 90/The Greens’ electoral list for the 2017 elections to the Bundestag is led by Cem Oezdemir, and Katrin Goering-Eckardt, co-chair of the Greens’ faction in the parliament.

    The leaders attended the party and talked to voters urging them to cast their ballots for the party that focuses on the agenda related to the market economy with the major of environmental protection under the state supervision.

    Participants of the pre-election party told Sputnik that they believe that all pledges of the Alliance 90 would be executed.

    "I expect that the Green party will fulfill exactly what they have promised, which is justice, reasonable policy in opposition to the AfD [Alternative for Germany], environment that is usually forgotten by other parties," a supporter of the Greens named Marin told Sputnik at the event.

    On Thursday, the poll devoted to the upcoming federal elections in Germany showed that Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc of the Christian Democrats and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) is supported by 37 percent of the public, retaining a 15-percent lead over the Social Democratic Party (SPD) just days prior to the election.

    The eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) is projected to finish third with 10 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and The Left party stand to get 9 percent each. The Greens is supported by 7-8 percent of German voters.

    The German federal elections are scheduled for September 24.

